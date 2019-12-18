Resources
Voorhees - It is our great sadness that the family announces the passing of Dorothy on Wednesday, December 18th, at the age of 89 of natural causes. Dorothy worked as a seamstress in the clothing industry in Philadelphia where she met her lifelong best friend Effie. After retirement she became a partner in a family run bus company. As a devoted Episcopalian, Dorothy attended her church until health issues interfered. Her fondest memory as a child was going to work on construction projects where her father was working. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Cheryle and David Kresser, daughter and son-in-law Janice and Tim Haywood, grandson Zachary Kresser, a sister Claudia, relatives and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her only son David Farrow. Dorothy will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation or in her name.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
