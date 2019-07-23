|
|
Dorothy B. Cobb
West Deptford - Dorothy B. Cobb (nee Bond), 90, of West Deptford, passed away on July 18, 2019. Dorothy was born in Plainfield, NJ and has resided in Greenfields for 66 years. She was a life member of Eta Signa Theta Sorority. She was a member of the Jersey Skiters Club; the National Ski Patrol and worked at Danzeisen Ski Shop. She volunteered at the Greater Woodbury Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry and the Red Bank Battlefield. Dorothy traveled extensively with her husband, family & fiends.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband George Edward; son Alan S., 2 brothers & 3 sisters. She is survived by her children Leslie A. (Michael) Pszwaro, Debra C. (Michael) Barbour, Susan L. (Craig) Miner & Edward O. (Charlene) Cobb; daughter-in-law Pamela Cobb; 14 grand & 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday 10am until the service at 11am at the Presbyterian Church at Woodbury 67 S. Broad St. Woodbury, NJ under the direction of DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GWCM Food Pantry at gwcm.org or 330 E. Barber Woodbury, NJ 08096. Memories and condolences may be shared online at daviswagner.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019