McBride-Foley Funeral Home Llc
228 W Broad St
Paulsboro, NJ 08066
(856) 423-0526
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Parish, St. Michael's Church
313 Memorial Avenue
Gibbstown, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Parish, St. Michael's Church
313 Memorial Avenue
Gibbstown, NJ
Dorothy Barbara Stewart Casteel


1933 - 2020
Dorothy Barbara Stewart Casteel Obituary
Dorothy Barbara Stewart Casteel (86) peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Naples, FL. She is survived by her daughter Michele Peck (Steve) of Fairfax, VA; her son Michael of Naples, FL; her daughter Susan Mertzig and son Steven (Denise) of Raleigh, NC; and her son Richard (Rebecca) of Oak Hill, VA; and her brother Philip Michvech of Blackwood, NJ. Dorothy was predeceased by her husbands, George Stewart and Walter Casteel; her sisters, Helen Peleckis and Mildred Hetrick and her brother, Michael Michvech all of Philadelphia, PA.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020, in St. Clare of Assisi Parish, St. Michael's Church, 313 Memorial Avenue, Gibbstown, NJ. Relatives and Friends may visit with the family Saturday morning after 9 AM until Mass time. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Memories can be shared at www.mcbridefoleyfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2020
