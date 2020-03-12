|
|
Dorothy Barbara Stewart Casteel (86) peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Naples, FL. She is survived by her daughter Michele Peck (Steve) of Fairfax, VA; her son Michael of Naples, FL; her daughter Susan Mertzig and son Steven (Denise) of Raleigh, NC; and her son Richard (Rebecca) of Oak Hill, VA; and her brother Philip Michvech of Blackwood, NJ. Dorothy was predeceased by her husbands, George Stewart and Walter Casteel; her sisters, Helen Peleckis and Mildred Hetrick and her brother, Michael Michvech all of Philadelphia, PA.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020, in St. Clare of Assisi Parish, St. Michael's Church, 313 Memorial Avenue, Gibbstown, NJ. Relatives and Friends may visit with the family Saturday morning after 9 AM until Mass time. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Memories can be shared at www.mcbridefoleyfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2020