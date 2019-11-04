Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Dorothy Novelli
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
Dorothy C. Novelli Obituary
Dorothy C. Novelli

Bellmawr - Dorothy C. Novelli (nee Kawczynski), on November 2, 2019, of Bellmawr, formerly of Camden. Age 83. Wife of the late Cosimo. Beloved mother of Marisa Friend (Dan) and Jerry Novelli. Loving grandmother of Brooke Rausch (Jimmy), Daniel Friend (Kelli) and Britney Friend. Great grandmother of Riley, Alexandria, Cassidy and Nicalette. Sister of Pearl Vennell (Bill) and the late Dolores Chojnowski (John). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Novelli was a former employee of City Hall in Camden. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11:30am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Novelli's memory to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -