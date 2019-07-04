Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
Dorothy Clifford
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
1923 - 2019
Dorothy Clifford Obituary
Dorothy Clifford

Maple Shade - Dorothy Clifford (nee Stroemel) of Maple Shade passed away at the age of 96 on July 2, 2019. She was born in Maple Shade on March 8, 1923 and resided there until her passing. Dorothy was involved in her community association of Valley Glen for many years.

Beloved wife of the late William Clifford, loving mother of son Michael and his wife Sue, cherished grandmother of Lauren and William Clifford, dear sister of Helen Zimmerman, special aunt to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, she was predeceased by her sister Ethel Cochran, and brothers William Stroemel and Charles David Stroemel.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation with her family on Monday, July 8th, 9-11 am at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade. Her funeral service will follow at 11 am. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Moorestown Visiting Nurse Assoc., 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057 Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from July 4 to July 5, 2019
