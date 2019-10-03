|
|
Dorothy DeStefano
Delran - Dorothy (Peluso) DeStefano, of Delran, NJ, passed away on Tuesday September 10th, 2019, surrounded by family. Dot, as friends and family knew her, was born on July 21, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to Mary Gugliemello and Frank Peluso. She is survived by son Gregory DeStefano and wife Elinor (Cizewski) DeStefano, daughter Dorothea (DeStefano) Taylor and husband Ronald Taylor, Sr., grandson Brandon DeStefano and wife Colleen (Wood) DeStefano, granddaughter Kristin (DeStefano) Linde and husband Jason Linde, and grandson Ronald Taylor, Jr., and siblings Thomas Peluso (wife Nell Peluso), Roseanne Marino (husband Tony Marino), and sister-in-law Sally Smith.
A celebration to honor the life of Dorothy will be held on Saturday October 26th, 2019. Visitation will take place from 2-3 pm and will be followed by a service at Calvary Church (317 Conrow Rd, Delran, New Jersey 08075). A reception will be held at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Dorothy's honor to Calvary Church Missions.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 3, 2019