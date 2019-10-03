Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Calvary Church
317 Conrow Rd.
Delran, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Church
317 Conrow Rd.
Delran, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy DeStefano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy DeStefano


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy DeStefano Obituary
Dorothy DeStefano

Delran - Dorothy (Peluso) DeStefano, of Delran, NJ, passed away on Tuesday September 10th, 2019, surrounded by family. Dot, as friends and family knew her, was born on July 21, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to Mary Gugliemello and Frank Peluso. She is survived by son Gregory DeStefano and wife Elinor (Cizewski) DeStefano, daughter Dorothea (DeStefano) Taylor and husband Ronald Taylor, Sr., grandson Brandon DeStefano and wife Colleen (Wood) DeStefano, granddaughter Kristin (DeStefano) Linde and husband Jason Linde, and grandson Ronald Taylor, Jr., and siblings Thomas Peluso (wife Nell Peluso), Roseanne Marino (husband Tony Marino), and sister-in-law Sally Smith.

A celebration to honor the life of Dorothy will be held on Saturday October 26th, 2019. Visitation will take place from 2-3 pm and will be followed by a service at Calvary Church (317 Conrow Rd, Delran, New Jersey 08075). A reception will be held at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Dorothy's honor to Calvary Church Missions.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.