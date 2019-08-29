|
Dorothy E. Bosch
Blue Anchor - Dorothy E. Bosch, 83 years young, of Blue Anchor, NJ, passed away on August 26, 2019. She was born in Camden, and resided in southern NJ are her entire life. She devoted her life to her loving husband, her husband James Bosch Sr. for 62 years in addition to her 3 loving children, James Bosch Jr. and Judy, Theresa Siegle and Edward, and Gregory Bosch and Christy. She was predeceased by her mother Clara Matthews, her brothers Charles and Franklin Matthews and a sister Clara Rundus. She is also survived by 2 sisters Edith Cain and Sara Levecchio. Along with a host of 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 from 10am -11am at Inglesby and Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Red. Pennsauken, NJ. A service will take place at 11am follwed by interment in Lakeview Cemetery Cinniminson. To share stories, photos or to post an online condolence, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 29, 2019