Dorothy E. Coffey-Trout
Dorothy E. Coffey-Trout

Clementon - Dorothy Elizabeth Coffey-Trout (nee Weatherby), of Clementon, NJ, passed away on September 16, 2020, age 88 years. Beloved wife of Walter R. Trout and the late James W. Coffey, Jr. Loving mother of James Coffey (Nancy), Judith Irish (Michael), Veda Bowdoin (Robert), step-mother of Greg Trout, Veronica Skelly (Ray), Joanne Filipkowsky (Ronald), Sarah Hutchenson (Thomas) and Leah Park (Andrew). Sister of Hazel Mae and the late Barbara Ann. Also survived by her 8 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 step-great grandsons, and 1 great great granddaughter.

Dorothy was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War. She was a social services coordinator at Echelon Towers in Voorhees. She very much enjoyed antiques, art, yard sales, travel and collecting matchbooks.

Services will be held privately at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LeRoy P. Wooster
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
