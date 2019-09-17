|
|
Dorothy E. Ford
Williamstown - (nee Ream) on September 15, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Daniel (Phyllis) and the late Michele. Devoted grandmother of Daniel, Jr., Brian (Mckayla) and Christopher. Cherished great grandmother of Jack and Timmy. Dear sister of Eleanor Sherwood, William Ream (Jeanne), Virginia Obenski (Bernard) and Betty Dube (George).
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday 10:00 - 11:15 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 pm at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's Church, Williamstown. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 17, 2019