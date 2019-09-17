Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's Church
Williamstown, NJ
View Map
Dorothy E. Ford

Dorothy E. Ford Obituary
Dorothy E. Ford

Williamstown - (nee Ream) on September 15, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Daniel (Phyllis) and the late Michele. Devoted grandmother of Daniel, Jr., Brian (Mckayla) and Christopher. Cherished great grandmother of Jack and Timmy. Dear sister of Eleanor Sherwood, William Ream (Jeanne), Virginia Obenski (Bernard) and Betty Dube (George).

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday 10:00 - 11:15 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 pm at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's Church, Williamstown. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 17, 2019
