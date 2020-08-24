1/
Dorothy E. Gluyes
Dorothy E. Gluyes

Mt. Ephraim - Dorothy E. Gluyes, age 93, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. She was born in Palmyra, NJ to the late Clifford and Dorothy (nee Kraus) Bell. Dorothy was a resident of Mt. Ephraim for 71 years. She was a life member of the Mt. Ephraim Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary , a member of the Mt. Ephraim Celebration Committee, and a member of the United Methodist Church. Dorothy will be deeply missed.

Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, Warren Gluyes.

She is survived by her children, Gail LaRocca (Anthony) and Wayne Gluyes (Renee); grandchildren, Melissa, Jessica (Pete), and Marie (Albert); and great grandchildren, Brandon, Casey Seanna, Kevin, Jayda, Ben, and Albert.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9am-11am at Mahaffey Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Highway, Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. A funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill.

During the current phase of reopening during the New Jersey State of Emergency the funeral home has a maximum capacity of 50 people at any time. Please be understanding of that restriction when coming to pay your respects to the Gluyes family. We respectfully ask that you limit the time spent in the funeral home to allow others to pay their respects.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
