Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Resources
Dorothy E. Kiersznowski


1946 - 2020
Dorothy E. Kiersznowski Obituary
Dorothy E. Kiersznowski

Blackwood - Dorothy E. Kiersznowski (nee Graham), "Dot", on March 28, 2020, of Blackwood; formerly of Fairview. Age 73. Beloved wife of the late Norman Kiersznowski, Sr. Devoted mother of Tracy Caltabiano (Fred), Jenna Jones, Norman Kierszowski, Jr. (Michele), Catherine Bolton, and Stanley Kiersznowski (Debbie). Loving grandmom of Samantha, Jessica, Chaz, Norman III, Katie, Maggie, Lizzie, and Mitchell. Dear sister of Diana Wisner and Nancy Graham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dot's favorite quote was "It will be worth something someday." Due to the limitations set forth by the State of New Jersey, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dot's memory to , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
