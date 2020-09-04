1/
Dorothy E. Kiersznowski
1946 - 2020
Dorothy E. Kiersznowski

Blackwood - Dorothy E. Kiersznowski (nee Graham), "Dot", on March 28, 2020, of Blackwood; formerly of Fairview. Age 73. Beloved wife of the late Norman Kiersznowski, Sr. Devoted mother of Tracy Caltabiano (Fred), Jenna Jones, Norman Kierszowski, Jr. (Michele), Catherine Bolton, and Stanley Kiersznowski (Debbie). Loving grandmom of Samantha, Jessica, Chaz, Norman III, Katie, Maggie, Lizzie, and Mitchell. Dear sister of Diana Wisner and Nancy Graham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dot's favorite quote was "It will be worth something someday." There will be a visitation from 6 to 8pm Friday, September 11, 2020, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dot's memory to Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
SEP
11
Memorial service
08:00 PM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
