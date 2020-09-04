Dorothy E. Kiersznowski
Blackwood - Dorothy E. Kiersznowski (nee Graham), "Dot", on March 28, 2020, of Blackwood; formerly of Fairview. Age 73. Beloved wife of the late Norman Kiersznowski, Sr. Devoted mother of Tracy Caltabiano (Fred), Jenna Jones, Norman Kierszowski, Jr. (Michele), Catherine Bolton, and Stanley Kiersznowski (Debbie). Loving grandmom of Samantha, Jessica, Chaz, Norman III, Katie, Maggie, Lizzie, and Mitchell. Dear sister of Diana Wisner and Nancy Graham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dot's favorite quote was "It will be worth something someday." There will be a visitation from 6 to 8pm Friday, September 11, 2020, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dot's memory to Alzheimer's Association
, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.