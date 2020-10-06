Dorothy E. Rouh
Formerly of Haddonfield - On October 4, 2020 Dorothy died peacefully at the age of 100 years, 9 months. She had been a resident of Haddonfield for over 50 years before moving to Collingswood in 2013. She was the beloved wife of Edwin H. Rouh Sr. for 57 years who predeceased her in 1996.
Loving mother of the late Janice Rouh Hamilton, Edwin H. Rouh Jr. (Christy) of Cherry Hill, and Kenneth J. Rouh (Kathleen) of Jacksonville, FL. Also survived by granddaughters Kara Brittain of Houston TX, Stefanie Rouh of Orlando, FL, Rebecca Castillo of Jacksonville, FL, Kaitlin Schmitt of Nahunta, GA, and Kimberly Anderson of Naples, Italy; great grand-children Justin, Ryan, Elliott, Christopher and Mackenzie; and many nieces and nephews around the country.
Dorothy was a member of the Evening Membership Division of the Haddon Fortnightly for over 50 years, was active in Elizabeth Haddon School PTA, and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1996 where she enjoyed bible study and volunteering for the Primetimers senior lunch program. Whether she was at Mabel Kay House helping to run bingo, or giving manicures to seniors at The Haddonfield Home, Dorothy derived the greatest satisfaction in her life from helping others and keeping in touch with her growing family.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, https://www.ifchaddons.org/donate
Arr. by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
(856)429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com