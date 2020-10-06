1/1
Dorothy E. Rouh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy E. Rouh

Formerly of Haddonfield - On October 4, 2020 Dorothy died peacefully at the age of 100 years, 9 months. She had been a resident of Haddonfield for over 50 years before moving to Collingswood in 2013. She was the beloved wife of Edwin H. Rouh Sr. for 57 years who predeceased her in 1996.

Loving mother of the late Janice Rouh Hamilton, Edwin H. Rouh Jr. (Christy) of Cherry Hill, and Kenneth J. Rouh (Kathleen) of Jacksonville, FL. Also survived by granddaughters Kara Brittain of Houston TX, Stefanie Rouh of Orlando, FL, Rebecca Castillo of Jacksonville, FL, Kaitlin Schmitt of Nahunta, GA, and Kimberly Anderson of Naples, Italy; great grand-children Justin, Ryan, Elliott, Christopher and Mackenzie; and many nieces and nephews around the country.

Dorothy was a member of the Evening Membership Division of the Haddon Fortnightly for over 50 years, was active in Elizabeth Haddon School PTA, and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1996 where she enjoyed bible study and volunteering for the Primetimers senior lunch program. Whether she was at Mabel Kay House helping to run bingo, or giving manicures to seniors at The Haddonfield Home, Dorothy derived the greatest satisfaction in her life from helping others and keeping in touch with her growing family.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, https://www.ifchaddons.org/donate

Arr. by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services

(856)429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services Holl-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved