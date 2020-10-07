Dorothy E. Rouh
(nee Fritz) On October 4, 2020, Dorothy died peacefully at the age of 100 years, 9 months, of Collingswood, former longtime resident of Haddonfield; Beloved wife of the late Edwin H. Rouh Sr.; Loving mother of Edwin H. Rouh Jr. (Christy), Kenneth J. Rouh (Kathleen) of Jacksonville, FL and the late Janice Rouh Hamilton; Grandmother of 5; Great-Grandmother of 5 and Aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private on Friday morning, but available via Zoom. For the Zoom code to virtually attend this service please email: KainMurphy@comcast.net Dorothy's full obituary is available at www.KainMurphy.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, https://www.ifchaddons.org