Dorothy E. Rouh
Dorothy E. Rouh

(nee Fritz) On October 4, 2020, Dorothy died peacefully at the age of 100 years, 9 months, of Collingswood, former longtime resident of Haddonfield; Beloved wife of the late Edwin H. Rouh Sr.; Loving mother of Edwin H. Rouh Jr. (Christy), Kenneth J. Rouh (Kathleen) of Jacksonville, FL and the late Janice Rouh Hamilton; Grandmother of 5; Great-Grandmother of 5 and Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private on Friday morning, but available via Zoom. For the Zoom code to virtually attend this service please email: KainMurphy@comcast.net Dorothy's full obituary is available at www.KainMurphy.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, https://www.ifchaddons.org




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
October 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. we will always remember the days of Christmas and summer picnics What wonderful childhood memories Rest easy Aunt Dot
Nancy E Colon
Family
