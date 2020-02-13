|
Dorothy E. Stanger
Deptford - On Tuesday February 11, 2020, we gave our mom, Dorothy Esther Stanger (nee Lewin), age 92, and our love away from time to eternity . To the world she was a mother and wife but to our family she was the world. A mother is the truest friend you can have. Her love remains infinite and her kindness keeps peace in our hearts. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family.
Dorothy was born in Camden, raised in Oaklyn and throughout her life resided in Collingswood, Haddon Twp. and Deptford Twp's Lakebridge Community. She graduated from Collingswood High School, Class of 1945. She had worked as a bookkeeper for PSE&G's Camden Commercial Office. She enjoyed shopping, going out to dinner, the Jersey shore and, of course getting her hair done weekly at Vincent and Joseph's. At home in Lakebridge, she enjoyed watching game shows, Lawrence Welk, listening to Elvis and speaking with her dear friend, Marion Giordano.
A single thread is weak, but many woven together make a strong fabric. The lessons we learn from our mothers make us strong, helping us grow in grace as we grow in age.
Dorothy was the daughter of Roy and Katherine Lewin (nee McCall) and sister of Roy and William Lewin. She is the widow of Jay, Jr. , survived by sons Jay III, Stephen and his wife Barbara and grandmother of Christopher and Evan.
Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to join the Stanger family on Monday afternoon between 1:00 and 2:00 pm at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike Oaklyn where a remembrance ceremony will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill. To share heartfelt memories, please visit www.crerancelebration.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020