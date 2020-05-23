|
Dorothy Ella Smith
Mount Laurel - Dorothy Ella Smith, age 82, of Mount Laurel, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, May 17, 2020 at her home. She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, George Lore Smith "Smitty."
Dot was a devoted mother to her three children, George Smith, Jr. of Glendora, Lorrie Donahue (Sean) of Mount Laurel, Brian Smith (Linda) of Marlton. She is predeceased by her daughter in law, Donna Smith.
She was a loving Grandmom to four grandchildren, Shawna and Loren Donahue, Andrew and Nicholas Smith. Dorothy thorough enjoyed her time with her grandchildren, especially watching all four of them play ball throughout the years.
Born the late Elizabeth Sanders and George Witherow, she is survived by her siblings, Jean Romero, Anna Goetschius (Bill), Jenny Garvey (Ed), and Charles Witherow. She is predeceased by her brother in law, John "Robbie" Romero and her sister in law, Maureen "Moe" Witherow.
Dorothy enjoyed bingo, gardening, cards, music; especially Elvis, and trips to Cape May and Rhode Island. Dorothy's favorite thing was being surrounded by her loved ones. Her home was always open to everyone and was often the hangout spot for family get togethers.
Dorothy was a strong, funny, generous and kind woman. She had an infectious laugh that would light up a room. She always knew how to make her loved ones feel special and important. She will forever be missed. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from May 23 to May 24, 2020