1/
Dorothy F. Berry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy F. Berry

Cherry Hill - Dorothy F. Berry, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away Friday July 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband John F. Berry, the love of her life. She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Catherine Malinowski (Walter) of McClean, VA, Barbara Berry, Esquire, of Maple Shade, NJ, John Berry, Jr. (Betty) of Wilmington, DE and Robert Berry (Susan) of Mt. Laurel, NJ as well as 8 wonderful granddaughters: Kate Katich, Claire and Ellen Malinowski, Caitlin and Meagan Berry, Lauren Maloney, and Kyra and Alexa Berry. She is also survived by her 3 great grandchildren, Caroline, Adam, and Meredith Katich and her sister, Barbara Shea of Braintree, MA. Heartfelt thank you's to the staff at Brightview Mount Laurel, Maria and her staff from Serenity Hospice, and Kimberly and Rosa of Home Choice Mount Holly. The interment will be at Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ in a private service. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schetter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved