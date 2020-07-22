Dorothy F. Berry
Cherry Hill - Dorothy F. Berry, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away Friday July 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband John F. Berry, the love of her life. She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Catherine Malinowski (Walter) of McClean, VA, Barbara Berry, Esquire, of Maple Shade, NJ, John Berry, Jr. (Betty) of Wilmington, DE and Robert Berry (Susan) of Mt. Laurel, NJ as well as 8 wonderful granddaughters: Kate Katich, Claire and Ellen Malinowski, Caitlin and Meagan Berry, Lauren Maloney, and Kyra and Alexa Berry. She is also survived by her 3 great grandchildren, Caroline, Adam, and Meredith Katich and her sister, Barbara Shea of Braintree, MA. Heartfelt thank you's to the staff at Brightview Mount Laurel, Maria and her staff from Serenity Hospice, and Kimberly and Rosa of Home Choice Mount Holly. The interment will be at Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ in a private service. Please visit schetterfh.com
to share your condolences with the family.