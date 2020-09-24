To all of the Blasczyzk family our sincere sympathy over the death of Dorothy. She stays in our memory as a kind, gracious and happy lady and her light will continue to shine on those fortunate enough to have known her.
Burt and Sue Hitchcock
Friend
