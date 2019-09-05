|
|
Dorothy I. Devlin
Haddon Heights - On September 1, 2019, Dorothy I. (nee Parfitt) passed away. A longtime resident of Haddon Heights, Dot had worked at Gimbel's and Bamberger's Department Stores in the Echelon Mall and Cherry Hill Mall. Dot was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Devlin. She is lovingly survived by her three children, Susan, Thomas and Amy Beth; her 4 grandchildren, Lindsay, Kelly, Isla and Luscia along with her sister, Betty Kleckner.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation and Memorial Service Sunday, September 8th from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Interment with her husband will take place privately.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 5, 2019