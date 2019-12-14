Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME
601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd.
Marlton, NJ
Dorothy J. Berg

Of Marlton, NJ - (nee Dougherty) Passed away on December 13, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Berg. Loving mother of Joseph Berg (Gerry), Gerald Berg (Moira), Stephen Berg, Brian Berg (Lisa) and Susan Rowand (John). Devoted grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of the late James Dougherty. Mrs. Berg worked for Merrill Lynch in Marlton for over 16 years. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 6-8pm and to the Funeral Service at 8pm on Thurday, December 19 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Semper Fido, 131 Kenilworth Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053 semperfido.org
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
