Dorothy J. Moon
Cherry Hill - MOON-
Dorothy J. (nee Ferrell), age 96 of Cherry Hill on October 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Colonel Howard L. Moon, Sr. Devoted mother of Howard (Maria) Moon, Jr. of Cherry Hill, Rita (Louis) Younger of Egg Harbor Township and the late Michael Kessler Moon. Loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Funeral services and entombment private. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com