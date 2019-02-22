|
Dorothy J Slaughter-Kloss
Somerdale - On February 21, 2019 Dorothy J. (nee Klock) Slaughter-Kloss. Beloved wife of the late Buell Eugene Slaughter Jr. and David Kloss. Loving mother of Linda Glynn of Clementon, the late Susan Murray of Philadelphia, Laura Slaughter-Novella of Mays Landing, Joyce Shirey of Leesburg, VA., Buell Eugene (Annette) Slaughter III of Blackwood, the late John Slaughter of Somerdale and Dorothea Slaughter of Derwood, MD. Loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Dorothy was the youngest child of John & Nellie Klock of Philadelphia. She was a 1945 graduate of Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday morning from 9:30am to11:30am followed by funeral services 11:30am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Disabled American Veterans, 446 South Egg Harbor Rd., Hammonton, NJ 08037. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 22, 2019