Dorothy L. Gulick
Haddon Heights - Dorothy L. Gulick (Votteler) of Haddon Heights, NJ. Died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at age 93. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Adolph and Laura (Spiess) Votteler. An only child, she always wanted a large family and life blessed her with one. Beloved wife to her late husband, Wendell for 63 years. Devoted mother to Nancy V. Gulick (John Drozdal), Katherine L. Gulick, Wendell M. Gulick, Daniel S. (Rosa) Gulick and dear aunt to Helen (Robert) Browne and Jean (Stephen) Peters. Proud Grandmom of Lauren Marea (Femi) Adejuwon, Benjamin Coleman (Paul Betz); George (Jessica) Abrams IV, Matthew (Christine) Abrams, Jenelle (Chad) Alvis, Kyle Kling; Natalia Gulick, Paloma Gulick; Holly Scheppe, Emily Peters. "Grandmom the Great" to Ayo Adejuwon, Ife Adejuwon, Derin Adejuwon; George Abrams V, Jacob Abrams, Jace Abrams, Gemma Abrams; Oliver Abrams, Harper Abrams; Jackson Alvis, Makenna Alvis; Lincoln Kling; Chloe Peters, Grant Scheppe. Predeceased by family members Charles Coleman, Charles Gulick, Eleanor Gulick, Mary Gulick and Reed Gulick.
Dot was a graduate of Gratz High School and Peirce Junior College. As a long-time member of Ascension Lutheran Church, she served as the Financial Secretary and Sunday School teacher. She was a library assistant at the Haddon Heights Public Library for 30 years and was an avid reader, baker and bridge player. The family appreciates the compassionate care she received this past year at the United Methodist Community in Collingswood.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation at 10AM on Saturday, September 7 at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 204 Wayne Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haddon Heights Public Library, 608 Station Ave., Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 5, 2019