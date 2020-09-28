Dorothy L. Sheets
Riverton - Dorothy L. Sheets, 91, of Riverton passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born December 26, 1928 in Repaupo, NJ, Dorothy grew up in Gibbstown and graduated from Paulsboro HS in 1946. She later graduated from Thomas Jefferson University School of Nursing in 1949. Dorothy retired from Cooper University Hospital in 1993 after many years of dedication. She was a longtime member of Pennsauken United Methodist Church, sang in the senior choir, did hand bells, & was the United Methodist Women President for 4 years.
Wife of the late Allan Sheets; daughter of the late Howard & Grace Lamson; sister of the late Miriam, Elaine (John) Whitelam, Willard (Jean) Lamson, Charles (Betty) Lamson; & a sister-in-law Shirley; she is survived by her two children, Kay Higdon (Joseph) or Abington, MA, David Sheets of Alexandria, VA; five grandchildren, Caitlin (Vanessa), Eric, Stephen (Deanna), Brian (Brandi), Darryl (Mary); 4 great-grandchildren; & a brother Paul Lamson.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Riverview Estates, www.riverviewestates.org
