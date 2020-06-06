Dorothy M. (Boylan) Burgess
Dorothy M. Burgess (nee Boylan)

Williamstown, NJ - Formerly of Somerdale, NJ, age 82, passed away on June 5, 2020.

Dorothy enjoyed going camping with her family and loved to play bingo.

Beloved wife of 61 years to Raymond W. Burgess. Devoted mother of Diana Burgess and Patty Scott (the late Ernie, Sr.). Loving grandmother of Ernie Scott, Jr. (Teresa) and Jennifer Luck (Austin). Great grandmother of Ava Lynn Scott, Eve Marie Scott and Weston Chase Luck. Dear sister of Lawrence Boylan (Maryann), Betty Mason (the late John), Cass Conway (the late Dennis), and the late Bob Boylan (Donna). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to current restrictions, services and burial are being held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
