1/
Dorothy M. Hardy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Hardy

Dorothy M. Hardy departed this life on October 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her children. She was 81 years old. Walk thru viewing will be held Saturday, October 31 from 9 am - 10 am. Private family service 10 am -11 am at St Paul Methodist Church 16 East Broad Street Paulsboro, NJ 08066. Interment immediately following at MLK Cemetery in Mount Royal, NJ. All welcome to attend.

Professional services provided by Bagwell Funeral Home




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Private - St Paul Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Interment
MLK Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bagwell Funeral Home
131 S Broad St
Penns Grove, NJ 08069
(856) 299-1611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bagwell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved