Dorothy M. Hardy



Dorothy M. Hardy departed this life on October 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her children. She was 81 years old. Walk thru viewing will be held Saturday, October 31 from 9 am - 10 am. Private family service 10 am -11 am at St Paul Methodist Church 16 East Broad Street Paulsboro, NJ 08066. Interment immediately following at MLK Cemetery in Mount Royal, NJ. All welcome to attend.



Professional services provided by Bagwell Funeral Home









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store