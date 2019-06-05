Services
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Richter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Richter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy M. Richter Obituary
Dorothy M. Richter

Haddonfield - Suddenly, into the arms of her Lord and Savior Sunday June 2, 2019, Dorothy May, Nee Fish, age 96 years, beloved wife of the late Fritz H. Richter formerly of Haddonfield, NJ. Devoted mother of Donna Richter Lindsey (Richard) of Haddonfield, NJ. Loving grandmother of Alicia Groves (Todd), and Lauren Mae Lindsey. Also survived by 2 great grandsons Liam and Chase.

Dorothy was a former retail clerk for Gimbels of Moorestown, NJ for over 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker who always cared for others.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The family requests that contributions in her memory, may be made to Sanctuary of Hope, John Hagee Ministries, PO Box 1400, San Antonio, TX, 78295-1400, or to Fellowship United Methodist Church, 702 Garden Street, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035.

Arrangements are being made by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be share to www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now