Dorothy M. Richter
Haddonfield - Suddenly, into the arms of her Lord and Savior Sunday June 2, 2019, Dorothy May, Nee Fish, age 96 years, beloved wife of the late Fritz H. Richter formerly of Haddonfield, NJ. Devoted mother of Donna Richter Lindsey (Richard) of Haddonfield, NJ. Loving grandmother of Alicia Groves (Todd), and Lauren Mae Lindsey. Also survived by 2 great grandsons Liam and Chase.
Dorothy was a former retail clerk for Gimbels of Moorestown, NJ for over 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker who always cared for others.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The family requests that contributions in her memory, may be made to Sanctuary of Hope, John Hagee Ministries, PO Box 1400, San Antonio, TX, 78295-1400, or to Fellowship United Methodist Church, 702 Garden Street, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035.
Arrangements are being made by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be share to www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from June 5 to June 6, 2019