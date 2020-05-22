Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Rudderow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Rudderow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Rudderow Obituary
Dorothy M. Rudderow

Marlton - RUDDEROW, Dorothy M. (nee Pierce) On May 20, 2020. Of Marlton, NJ. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late George E. Rudderow. Devoted mother of Robin Del Vecchio (John), Dawn Rudderow, Brenda Baganski (Joe) and Tracie Anziano (Ross). Dear sister of Gwen Makin and the late Donald Pierce and Joan Elder. Adoring grandmother of Joshua, Pierce, Jack, Jonas, Jensen, Zoe, Harry and the late Seth. Caring great grandmother of Shyanne and Raven. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the at
Published in Courier-Post from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -