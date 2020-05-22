|
|
Dorothy M. Rudderow
Marlton - RUDDEROW, Dorothy M. (nee Pierce) On May 20, 2020. Of Marlton, NJ. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late George E. Rudderow. Devoted mother of Robin Del Vecchio (John), Dawn Rudderow, Brenda Baganski (Joe) and Tracie Anziano (Ross). Dear sister of Gwen Makin and the late Donald Pierce and Joan Elder. Adoring grandmother of Joshua, Pierce, Jack, Jonas, Jensen, Zoe, Harry and the late Seth. Caring great grandmother of Shyanne and Raven. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the at
Published in Courier-Post from May 22 to May 24, 2020