Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
For more information about
Dorothy Starrett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Starrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. (Sharpley) Starrett


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy M. (Sharpley) Starrett Obituary
Dorothy M. Starrett (nee Sharpley)

Cherry Hill - Dot passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on May 7, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Starrett, Jr. Loving mother of Doris A. Ferris of Marlton, NJ and the late Robert E. Starrett. Devoted grandmother of Jackie, John, Jennifer, Cheryl and Rob. Great-grandmother of seven and Great-great grandmother of three. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Dot was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed cross stitch. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Visitation Tuesday, May 14th from 10 to 11 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ, funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Harliegh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in her memory be made to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 421 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now