|
|
Dorothy M. Starrett (nee Sharpley)
Cherry Hill - Dot passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on May 7, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Starrett, Jr. Loving mother of Doris A. Ferris of Marlton, NJ and the late Robert E. Starrett. Devoted grandmother of Jackie, John, Jennifer, Cheryl and Rob. Great-grandmother of seven and Great-great grandmother of three. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Dot was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed cross stitch. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Visitation Tuesday, May 14th from 10 to 11 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ, funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Harliegh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in her memory be made to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 421 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on May 11, 2019