Dorothy Marie "Dot" Bitler
Gloucester City, NJ, formerly of Camden. On July 11, 2020. Age 84. Born in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late, Lansing and Martha (Collins) Cowley. Dot is survived by her beloved children, Donna Mendelero (Edward), Julia Pfunder (David), Kirk Thomer; step-children, Linda Mitchum (Timothy), Gloria Eller (Michael), Catherine Balestrieri (Gregory), Charles Bitler, Jr., (Susan); 20 loving grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, brother, Jerry Cowley and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her husband, Charles H. Bitler, Sr., and 14 siblings, Anna, Lansing, Elmer, Alice, Marion, Bryon, Viola, Irene, Florence, Elaine, Teddy, Marjorie, Lionel and Rosemarie.
Dot retired from Campbell Soup, Camden in 1990 where she had worked as a laborer and seamstress for many years. She loved being at the shore, music, dancing and parties, but most of all she loved being with her family.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18th at 10:30 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, where relatives and friends may visit from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Please wear a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Dot to: St. Mary's Parish Improvement Fund, 420 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030 or Holy Redeemer Home Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 250, Runnemede, NJ 08078; Attn: Kelly. Please write: Dorothy M. Bitler in memo.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com
under the obituary of Dorothy M. Bitler. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142