Dorothy Olive (nee Dowell) Rojs
Audubon - Dorothy Olive (nee Dowell) Rojs of Audubon, NJ peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on March 4, 2019. Aged 87 years.
Devoted mother of Frances (Dennis) McKane, Cynthia (Stanley) Morrison, Mark Rojs and the late Dorothy Britt.
Loving MeMe and grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 11.
Dorothy was a hard working mother, who raised and supported her children as a waitress at Shillings and Mama Venturas. She enjoyed traveling especially going on cruises. Any chance she could het, you could find her at the casinos in Atlantic City, Vegas and even at the horse races at Brandywine and Delaware.
A generous woman that would give you anything you needed, she will be deeply missed by her family.
Viewing Sunday March 10, 2019 from 11 AM - 1 PM in the Henry Funeral Home, 152 W. Atlantic Ave., Audubon, NJ 08106
A celebration of Life Service will start at 1 PM in the funeral home.
Interment will be private.
Donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 7, 2019