Dorothy P. (nee Kelly) Flynn
Marlton - July 31, 1923 - June 19, 2019
Dorothy "Dot" P. Flynn (nee Kelly) of Marlton, NJ passed away at home at the age of 95 on June 19, 2019. A loving mother of three, Dorothy is survived by her children Robert (Marilyn) of Naples, FL, Patricia (William) Sragow of Marlton, NJ, and Peter of Virginia. A proud Gramma to Robert, Christopher, Christina, David, Brian, Rebecca, Cara, and Kieran, and Great Gramma to thirteen great grandchildren.
Born in 1923 in Kingston, PA and raised in Newark, NJ, Dorothy settled with her family in Cherry Hill, NJ in 1963 where she lived for over 40 years. She was a longtime employee of Strawbridge & Clothier/Macy's before retiring and moving to The Weston Club in Marlton, NJ. She was a diehard Philadelphia Flyers fan. She cherished life and her greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends. All who were lucky enough to be touched by her indomitable spirit will miss her dearly.
Dorothy will be interred with her late husband, Lt. Col. Peter Flynn, at Arlington National Cemetery at a ceremony surrounded by family on a future date.
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019