Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
Dorothy S. Herrmann

Dorothy S. Herrmann Obituary
Dorothy S. Herrmann

Mt. Ephraim - Dorothy S. Herrmann, age 74, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, passed away on March 10, 2020. She previously worked setting up displays in various stores for American Greeting Cards. Dorothy loved to garden and loved her dogs. She will be deeply missed.

Dorothy is predeceased by her beloved husband, Otto E. Herrmann; parents, Vaughn Klischer, Sr. and Dorothy Klischer; and brother, Karl Klischer.

She is survived by her children, Katherine Boyer, James Herrmann (Robin), and Jeanmarie Herrmann; brother, Vaughn Klischer, Jr. (Eleanor); and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nephews.

Funeral services are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Homeward Bound Adoption Center by visiting homewardboundnj.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
