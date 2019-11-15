|
Dorothy T. Coyle
Dorothy T. Coyle (nee Martin) age 92 of Lindenwold, NJ passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019. Dorothy was born in Phila, PA and graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School.
Beloved wife of the late Jack Coyle, devoted mother of John (Carla), William, Edward (the late Margie), Janice (Tom), Elaine, and Jim (Karen), adoring grandmother of Joshua, Melanie, Remy (Skip), Elyse (Scott), Ed, Chelsea, Justin, Jimmy, and Rebecca and doting great grandmother of Levi and Michaela.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Tuesday November 19th, from 9:30-10:00 AM with a Mass following at 10:00 AM at Christ Our Light Church 402 N. Kings Hwy Cherry Hill, NJ. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to a .
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019