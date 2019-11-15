Services
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Coyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy T. Coyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy T. Coyle Obituary
Dorothy T. Coyle

Dorothy T. Coyle (nee Martin) age 92 of Lindenwold, NJ passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019. Dorothy was born in Phila, PA and graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School.

Beloved wife of the late Jack Coyle, devoted mother of John (Carla), William, Edward (the late Margie), Janice (Tom), Elaine, and Jim (Karen), adoring grandmother of Joshua, Melanie, Remy (Skip), Elyse (Scott), Ed, Chelsea, Justin, Jimmy, and Rebecca and doting great grandmother of Levi and Michaela.

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Tuesday November 19th, from 9:30-10:00 AM with a Mass following at 10:00 AM at Christ Our Light Church 402 N. Kings Hwy Cherry Hill, NJ. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to a .
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -