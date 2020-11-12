Dorothy T. Drozd
Haddonfield - Peacefully on November 10, 2020, (nee Olesiewicz) of Haddonfield. Age 97.
Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Drozd. Loving mother of Priscilla (husband John Ruscitelli) and Monica (husband Bill Tucker). Proud grandmother of Jennifer, Lisa, Allison and loving gigi of Lilly, Jay, Sophie, Mia, Holden and Sebastian. Predeceased by brothers Robert, Leonard, Zigmund Olesiewicz and sister Alberta Buszka.
Private graveside service for immediate family Wednesday, November 10th at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Restoration Fund, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104 or Cathedral Kitchen, 1514 Federal St., Camden, NJ 08105. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com