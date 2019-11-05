Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Dorothy Gallo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish; St. Agnes Church
701 Little Gloucester Road
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish; St. Agnes Church,
701 Little Gloucester Road,
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Gallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy T. Gallo


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy T. Gallo Obituary
Dorothy T. Gallo

Gloucester Township - Dorothy T. Gallo, on November 2, 2019, of Gloucester Township. Age 98. Beloved sister of the late Dominick Gallo, Louise Iacovelli, Joseph Fabiano and Theresa Della Vecchia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was an active parishioner of St. Agnes Church, Blackwood. Dorothy enjoyed traveling and spending time making memories with her family. There will be a viewing from 9:30am to 10:45am on Friday at Our Lady of Hope Parish; St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -