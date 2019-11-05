|
Dorothy T. Gallo
Gloucester Township - Dorothy T. Gallo, on November 2, 2019, of Gloucester Township. Age 98. Beloved sister of the late Dominick Gallo, Louise Iacovelli, Joseph Fabiano and Theresa Della Vecchia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was an active parishioner of St. Agnes Church, Blackwood. Dorothy enjoyed traveling and spending time making memories with her family. There will be a viewing from 9:30am to 10:45am on Friday at Our Lady of Hope Parish; St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Nov. 5, 2019