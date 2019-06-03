|
|
Dorothy T. Johnson
Born and Raised in Pennsauken, NJ - Formerly of Hi-Nella, NJ. Passed away June 2, 2019 at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Charles Edward Johnson, II. Loving mother of Charles, III (Francine), Meredith Hughes (James) and Kathleen Carpenter (Terry). Devoted grandmother of Charles Johnson, IV (Brittany), Kenneth Johnson (Kelley), Matthew Carpenter (Alicia), Kyle Carpenter (Tasha), and step grandmother of Brian and Michael Hughes. Great grandmother of Crystal and Kenny Johnson, Cooper, Cameron and Julien Carpenter, Charlie Rose and Charlotte Johnson. Dear sister of George Schmidt (Mary Lou). Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Hi-Nella Democrat Club and a Board of Elections worker in Hi-Nella. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 9-11am Friday, and to the Funeral Service 11am Friday, June 7, at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053
Published in Courier-Post on June 3, 2019