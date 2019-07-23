Services
St Bartholomews Rc Church
751 Kaighns Ave
Camden, NJ 08103
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
1940 - 2019
Camden - Dorothy was born on July 27, 1940 in Camden, New Jersey to Leneris and Margaret Thompson. After high school, Dorothy married U.S. Marine, Ager M. Linder, Jr., and out of that union two children were born, Ager and Monique. Dorothy's culturally rich life was greatly influenced by her childhood spent with her Native American grandparents, James and Annie "Mum Mum" Davis.

Dorothy received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Rutgers University and a Masters and Doctorate in Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania. Dorothy's entire career in social work and human services was dedicated to serving others. She loved the Lord, spending time with her family, reading, writing, traveling and exercising. Dorothy was a news junkie, always current on what was happening around the world and in politics. Dorothy was known for her strength, generosity towards others, her faith, her infectious smile, but most of all her kind and compassionate spirit. Dorothy's last wish was for everyone to spread love and kindness and to take care of one another.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Annie Davis; her father, Leneris; her mother, Margaret; and her brother, Leneris. She is survived by her two children, Ager and Monique; her seven grandchildren, Chloe, Gabriela, Carly, Ager, Jordan, Isis and Orion; her two great-grandchildren, Pax and Dominik; her seven sisters, Rebecca, Catherine, Marcella, Peggy, Betty, Patricia, and Brigena; her two brothers, James and Leroy; Chris, father of her grandchildren, Chloe, Gabriela, and Carly, and several cousins, nieces, nephews and relatives.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Bart's Catholic Church on Saturday, July 27, at 11am located at 751 Kaighn Ave., Camden, NJ 08103.
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019
