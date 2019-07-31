|
|
Dorothy T. McGowan
Magnolia - Dorothy T. McGowan (nee Cebulski), on July 30, 2019, of Magnolia. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late Richard J., Jr. Devoted mother of Karen D. Messina, Richard J. McGowan III (Kelly), and James P. McGowan (Michele). Loving grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of the late Patricia and Marcella. Dorothy was a member of the Magnolia Senior Citizens and the Magnolia Historical Society. She was a kindergarten teacher's aide at Magnolia Public School for many years and worked for the Camden County Office on Aging. There will be a visitation from 6pm to 7pm Friday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 7pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 31, 2019