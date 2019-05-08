|
|
Dorothy T. White Aitken
National Park - Dorothy T. White Aiken (nee McGrory), age 88, of National Park, NJ, passed away on May 1, 2019. She was born to the late Francis & Dorothy (nee Freiler) McGrory in Philadelphia, PA. Dorothy was a devoted parishioner at Sacred Heart Church and was involved in many ministries there. She enjoyed reading, art, painting, and drawing. Dorothy will be deeply missed.
Dorothy is predeceased by Albert White & Frank Aitken; son, Francis White; siblings Elizabeth Berry, Joseph McGrory, sister, Janet Koster, and Frank McGrory; brother in law, Lee Berry; sister in law, Patricia McGrory; and son in law, Ron Cook.
She is survived by her children, Gerri Cook, Kate Payne (Bill), Peggy Anthony (Dennis), and Al White (Karen); siblings, John McGrory (Joanne) and Lorraine Buchholz (Bud); brother in law, Robert Koster; 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on May 10, 2019 from 9am-10:30am at St. Matthew's Church, located at 4th & Monument Ave., National Park 08063. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to EWTN Catholic Radio by visiting www.ewtn.com/radio/ To visit Dorothy's online tribute page, please visit milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 8, 2019