Dorothy Wenger (nee Paul)

Washington Twp. - On September 18, 2020. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Devoted mother of Sharon Whitman and the late Richard Wenger. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren. Proud great-grandmother of 16 and great-great-grandmother of 19.

Dorothy was very active within organizations in her community. She held multiple positions which included past Noble Grand of Mantesa Oak Rebekah Lodge #114. Past President Ascension Social Clerk of Bradley Beach. Past member of Ladies Auxiliary to Bradley Fire Company #3. Past member of the activities club of Ascension Church of Bradley Beach. Member of the Bradly Beach Senior City Club. Member of the United Methodist Church of Bradley Beach. Member of United Methodist Women and member of the Senior Citizen Club of Washington Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

Dorothy's life will be honored and remembered privately by her family.

"A Life Well Lived, Is Worth Remembering"




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
