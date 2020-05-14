Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Dottie Flemming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dottie C. (Powell) Flemming


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dottie C. (Powell) Flemming Obituary
Dottie C. Flemming (nee Powell)

Of Newfield, NJ, formerly of Williamstown, NJ - Age 78, passed away on May 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Flemming worked as a medical receptionist for many years. She enjoyed sewing, embroidering, hosting her weekly spaghetti dinners and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Beloved wife of Richard M. Flemming. Devoted mother of Audrey Lanzalotti (Glenn), Kathie Craig (Kevin) and Richard Flemming (Luisa). Loving grandmother of Sean Eley (Jill), Tyler Eley, Erin Eley, Gabrielle DeSimone (Alex), Olivia Craig, Abigail Flemming and Richie Flemming. Loving great-grandmother of Cameron Eley and Mia Rose DeSimone. Dear sister of Margie Gorman and the late Richard Powell.

Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held and a public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the
Published in Courier-Post from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dottie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -