Dottie C. Flemming (nee Powell)
Of Newfield, NJ, formerly of Williamstown, NJ - Age 78, passed away on May 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Flemming worked as a medical receptionist for many years. She enjoyed sewing, embroidering, hosting her weekly spaghetti dinners and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Beloved wife of Richard M. Flemming. Devoted mother of Audrey Lanzalotti (Glenn), Kathie Craig (Kevin) and Richard Flemming (Luisa). Loving grandmother of Sean Eley (Jill), Tyler Eley, Erin Eley, Gabrielle DeSimone (Alex), Olivia Craig, Abigail Flemming and Richie Flemming. Loving great-grandmother of Cameron Eley and Mia Rose DeSimone. Dear sister of Margie Gorman and the late Richard Powell.
Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held and a public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Arrangements are under the direction of the
Published in Courier-Post from May 14 to May 15, 2020