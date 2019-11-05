|
Douglas J. Bailey
Erial - On November 4, 2019, Douglas, age 71, beloved husband of Laurie (nee Bucklin). Survived by sons Douglas J.L. (Stephanie), Shaun C. (Laura), 3 grandchildren; Kevin, Colin, Erin, siblings; Wendy (Ron) Morze, Brian (Nancy), Lisa (the late Hardy) Metcalf and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Douglas served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Doug worked for Adonis Homes in Medford, Kurz Masonry in Lindenwold and Harclay Builders in Glassboro. He was a former volunteer of Erial Little League, Highland Youth Soccer Club, TBAA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday morning 10-12 noon at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 pm. Cremation will be private following services.Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019