Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Douglas Watson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas John Watson


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas John Watson Obituary
Douglas John Watson

Blenheim - Douglas John Watson, on April 22, 2019, of Blenheim. Age 52. Dear son of Dolores (nee Long) and the late James Watson. Loving father of Devin and Danni. Brother of James Watson. Brother-in-law of Luis. Douglas is survived by his beloved companion Janette Knaver, the mother of his children Dina Watson, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Services are private at the request of the family. Friends and family may share memories at ww.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now