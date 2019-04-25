|
Douglas John Watson
Blenheim - Douglas John Watson, on April 22, 2019, of Blenheim. Age 52. Dear son of Dolores (nee Long) and the late James Watson. Loving father of Devin and Danni. Brother of James Watson. Brother-in-law of Luis. Douglas is survived by his beloved companion Janette Knaver, the mother of his children Dina Watson, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Services are private at the request of the family. Friends and family may share memories at ww.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019