Douglas W. Schloendorn
Moorestown - Douglas W. Schloendorn, age 71, of Moorestown, NJ, passed away on November 9, 2019. He was born to the late Thomas and Mildred (nee Eattock) Schloendorn in Camden, NJ. Doug proudly served in the US Air Force as a computer communications specialist and later worked as a graphic designer for many years. He enjoyed technological gadgets, especially his drone. Doug also had an interest in photography. He enjoyed traveling and had visited California, Ireland, Arizona, and Florida. Doug will be deeply missed.
Doug is predeceased by his beloved wife, Karen Schloendorn and his brother, Thomas Schloendorn.
He is survived by his son, Douglas Ludwig (Dan) and daughter, Kirsten Schloendorn (Brian Clemente); siblings, June Rumell (William) and and Richard Schloendorn; grandchildren, Lucas Cubano and Nicholas Clemente; companion, Mary Aiken; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on November 14, 2019 from 6:30pm-8:30pm and November 15, 2019 from 10am-11am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral service will be held on November 15, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the by visiting . To see Doug's tribute page, please visit inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019