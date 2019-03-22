|
|
Drew Robert Bendler
Pennsauken - 53, passed away on March 15, 2019, at Samaritan hospice in Voorhees. He honorably served in the US Army with the rank of sergeant during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Drew worked as a postman for the Palmyra Post Office for 25 years. He just received his Bachelors degree in mathematics education from Rutgers University, Camden. Drew was an alum of the Veteran's Upward Bound Program at the University of Pennsylvania.
Drew is survived by his daughter Ashley Bendler; step son Ryan Mattia; two Grandchildren, Chaziti Montano and Noah Montano; father Robert Bendler; mother Gean Bendler; brother Dale (Sandra) Bendler; sister Pamela (Rusty) Young, three nephews, Drew Bendler, Alex Bendler and Travis Bendler; and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Brad Bendler.
A viewing will be from 9 am to 11 am, on Monday March 25, 2019 at Inglesby and Sons Funeral Home 2426 Cove Rd, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A service will follow at 11 am. Burial will take place at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TRIO Veterans Upward Bound Scholarship Fund at: https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=UGS&fund=843132. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 22, 2019