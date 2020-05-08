|
E. Frederick Fielder, Jr.
Haddon Twp. - On May 8, 2020; Age 85; of Haddon Township, formerly residing in Haddonfield. Fred worked as a DuPont research chemist in experimental explosives and textiles for over 35 years, and he briefly taught chemistry at St. Joseph's University, with degrees from University of Virginia and Drexel Institute of Technology. In retirement Fred volunteered for Interfaith Caregivers of Haddonfield, and he loved dogs.
Fred is survived by his wife Judith (nee Jefferies); daughters Elizabeth (Lauris) Olson and Amy (Joseph) Gallagher; sister Alice (Charles) Vieth; and eight grandchildren, Charlotte, Joseph, Holly, Lucinda, Kelly, Christine, Ryan, and Shannon.
No services were held due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fred may be made to Interfaith Caregivers of Haddonfield, P. O. Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 (www.ifchaddons.org/donate).
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 10, 2020