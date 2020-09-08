E. Joyce Rosa
Ocean City - E. Joyce Rosa (nee Bentley) of Ocean City, NJ died September 6, 2020. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Giacamo Salvatore Rosa. Loving mother of Donna Dare of Mullica Hill, NJ; Paul Dare (LoriAnn) of Mullica Hill, NJ; Bettyanne Rosa (Allan Darby, Jr.) of Absecon, NJ and Valerie Rosa (John Weaver) of Voorhees, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Christopher Williams, Brittany Trout, Joshua Twyford, John "Josh" Pacana, Paul Dare, Jr., Amber Weaver and Clarissa Weaver. Devoted great grandmother of Colton Dare. Dear sister of the late Marie Poole. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Friday 11 to 11:45am at The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Friday 12 noon. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, South Jersey Regional Office, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ, 08053 or Ocean City Pops, PO Box 931, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Please visit schetterfh.com
