Services
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Protestant Community Church
100 Stokes Road
Medford Lakes, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Protestant Community Church
100 Stokes Road
Medford Lakes, NJ
View Map
Medford Lakes, New Jersey - E. SCOTT DARPINO of Medford Lakes, N.J., passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 20th, 2020, at age 51. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he is a graduate of Shawnee High School and has resided in Medford Lakes his whole life. He is the Beloved son of Ernest R. and Grace (nee Cotton) Darpino of Medford Lakes, NJ, the loving brother of Charels K. Shugars of Medford Lakes, NJ and Kenneth A. Shugars and his wife Lynn of Shamong, NJ and the uncle of two nieces and two nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, March 7th, from 10-11 a.m. at the Protestant Community Church, 100 Stokes Road, Medford Lakes, NJ, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests Memorial Donations to the Protestant Community Church, 100 Stokes Road, Medford Lakes, NJ 08055. Funeral arrangements are by the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, Medford, N.J. (www.Bradleystow.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
