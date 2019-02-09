Services
Earl James Ryrie


Earl James Ryrie Obituary
Earl James Ryrie

Edwardsville, IL - Earl James Ryrie, 72, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on February 5, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Karen M. (nee Green).

Formerly of Somerdale, NJ, he was born on April 27, 1946 to the late Earl C. and Marie (nee Bicking) Ryrie.

Earl was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, serving 26 years. After retirement, he worked at Grand Prairie Knives and BP.

He is also survived by daughter Lisa (Peter) Arslanian, sisters Dot Jordan and Elaine Ryrie, two grandsons Michael and Connor Mitchell, niece Donna (Andrew) Gavin, and nephew William J. (Kristen) Nelson, Jr.

Services were private through Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 9, 2019
